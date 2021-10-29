Dad bod, FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds hundreds of new words

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW are now dictionary-appropriate.

Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media.

“Just as the language never stops evolving, the dictionary never stops expanding,” the nearly 200-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said on its website. "New terms and new uses for existing terms are the constant in a living language."

The dictionary company said the quick and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting, which has only increased during the pandemic, has “contributed to a vocabulary newly rich in efficient and abbreviated expression.”

Among them: “TBH”, an abbreviation for “to be honest” and “FTW,” an abbreviation for “for the win.”

Merriam-Webster explains that FTW is used "especially to express approval or support. In social media, FTW is often used to acknowledge a clever or funny response to a question or meme.”

And it says “amirite” is a quick way to write “am I right,” as in, "English spelling is consistently inconsistent, amirite?”