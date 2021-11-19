Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says

“The investigation showed that as they were considering these matters, the book deal was going on, there's a chapter in the book about nursing homes,” said Steck, a Democrat who represents part of the Albany area. “They were trying to make it as what they thought was least damaging to the governor instead of just telling the truth.”

Cuomo’s resignation in August stymied the law firm’s efforts to interview witnesses about the misrepresentation of nursing home data, according to Assembly Member Mary Beth Walsh, a Republican.

“I believe that the timing of the governor’s resignation really kind of truncated the investigation and the ability to investigate on that,” said Walsh, whose district includes parts of Saratoga and Schenectady counties. “Several individuals who were scheduled to be subpoenaed did not cooperate after the governor’s resignation."

Cuomo administration officials, at the time, acknowledged that their nursing home fatality count was incomplete, but said that was only because it would take time to verify the data. Health officials insisted it was not an attempt to make the state's death toll look better or protect Cuomo's reputation.