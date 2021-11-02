Cunha wins City Council Place 4 race; Place 6 goes to run-off election

The College Station City Council election isn’t quite over yet after ballots were cast Tuesday.
Place 6 incumbent Dennis Maloney and David Levine finished as the top two vote-getters in a three-candidate race, but since neither reached the 50% threshold, a run-off election will be held Dec. 14.
Elizabeth Cunha, who has served on the council for 11 months, kept her Place 4 seat against first-time candidate William Wright in the other race.
Maloney was above 51% after early and absentee voting totals were counted, but following Election Day turnout he finished with 2,619 votes (45.5%) compared to Levine’s 2,196 (38.2%) and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland with 939 (16.3%).
“I knew I was fighting a tough and expensive race, but I knew it was one that I cared about,” Levine said. “I think this is, if not the best, one of the best off-year elections College Station has had and thankfully the last one we have to deal with.”
Levine said voter turnout is what matters to him most and he is thankful for all the voters who came out to cast their ballot, whether they were for or against him.
“I think that we’re going to make this biggest runoff happen,” Levine said. “My opponent has been through some off-year runoffs that he has won and I’m not worried about it. I think we have a really strong platform and I think the number of people that showed up told me that. To be within 400-ish votes of the incumbent that has so many years of tenure is super exciting to me.”
Maloney had 1,145 early votes (51.9%), followed by Levine with 759 (34.4%) and Mousseau-Holland with 302 (13.7%). Maloney earned an additional 1,474 votes Tuesday, while Levine added 1,437 and Mousseau-Holland with 637 additional votes.
Cunha expanded on her lead through early and absentee voting to win with 3,271 total votes (56.3%). Wright totaled 2,544 votes for 43.8%. Cunha took the early and absentee voting lead with 1,190 votes (53.4%) with Wright not far behind with 1,036 votes (46.5%). Cunha was reelected with an additional 2,081 Election Day votes to total 3,271 (56.3%) while Wright saw an additional 1,508 votes to total 2,544 (43.8%).
“I think it’s real validation from the community on the work I’ve done this past year and that’s incredibly gratifying,” Cunha said.
Cunha hopes to carry out her plan of bringing together the community post-COVID as well as setting up a seventh fire station to bring College Station up to the national response time, she said.
“I think we need to build back some of our good morale with one another and I look forward to being a part of that as well,” she said. “I think we have a really good city council and I look forward to being a part of the discussions as we guide the city forward meaningfully through the growth that we are experiencing.”