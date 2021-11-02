Cunha wins City Council Place 4 race; Place 6 goes to run-off election

The College Station City Council election isn’t quite over yet after ballots were cast Tuesday.

Place 6 incumbent Dennis Maloney and David Levine finished as the top two vote-getters in a three-candidate race, but since neither reached the 50% threshold, a run-off election will be held Dec. 14.

Elizabeth Cunha, who has served on the council for 11 months, kept her Place 4 seat against first-time candidate William Wright in the other race.

Maloney was above 51% after early and absentee voting totals were counted, but following Election Day turnout he finished with 2,619 votes (45.5%) compared to Levine’s 2,196 (38.2%) and Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland with 939 (16.3%).

“I knew I was fighting a tough and expensive race, but I knew it was one that I cared about,” Levine said. “I think this is, if not the best, one of the best off-year elections College Station has had and thankfully the last one we have to deal with.”

Levine said voter turnout is what matters to him most and he is thankful for all the voters who came out to cast their ballot, whether they were for or against him.