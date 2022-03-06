CSISD students earn science fair awards

Michael Yang earned Best in Show and first place in Biochemistry in the Austin Energy Regional Science Festival to lead a contingent of six award winners from A&M Consolidated High School.

By earning Best in Show, Yang will compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta in May and the Texas State Science and Engineering Festival in March.

Keeley Loyd will also compete in the state fair for placing third in the Plant Sciences category.

Abby Garrett (fourth in plant sciences), Kyler Larsen (fourth in computer science: systems software), Zachary Wang (fourth in computer science: embedded systems/hardware), and Maison Morgan (fifth in Earth and environmental sciences) all placed in their respective categories.

Larsen also received the CSISD Superintendent Award and the Texas State Master of Arts in Technical Communication Science Award.