CS Council failed on keeping mask mandate

Mooney’s decision to change the wording is subtle but important: Instead of focusing on the legislative impact of the resolution, much of the council instead made the pointless gesture of removing any implied action from its language. Even though the city attorney said the original verbiage was standard language and Mooney’s proposed changes were unorthodox, she allowed the resolution to be changed.

But Brick, true to his namesake, remained strong and sturdy in his conviction that Abbott’s choice was a major mistake. After voting in favor of the resolution,

Brick reiterated, “I just hope that the logic of this doesn’t begin to apply to traffic management.”

Brick is right to be worried.

According to The New York Times’ COVID-19 graph of positive cases, we recently have seen an uptick in our seven-day averages, both in Texas and across the United States. Paired with the fact that many cases over the weekend aren’t counted until the following Monday, we already may be entering another major spike based on past trends and the current evidence.