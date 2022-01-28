Cruz talks antisemitism, safety in meeting with Colleyville officials, Jewish leaders

Despite the training’s success, Cruz said he was told Friday that many synagogues that have applied for federal funding to use toward security have been denied without clear reason, and he said his team will work to “try to get answers.”

“I intend to work to significantly increase the funding that is available so that more houses of worship are able to receive grants to harden and strengthen their facilities,” he said.

Cruz said there was also a “serious conversation” Friday about how Akram was able to get into the United States.

In a letter Tuesday, 11 Republican senators, including Cruz and his Texas colleague, John Cornyn, pressed the Biden administration to explain why Akram wasn’t on any U.S. watchlist, even though Britain’s counterterrorism service investigated him in 2020.

“I have not (received any answers) as to why he came in, what we know about his criminal record, what we knew about his terrorist ties and his radicalization,” Cruz said. “It is frustrating that the Biden administration is extraordinarily slow in responding to congressional oversight and so we just get crickets chirping.”