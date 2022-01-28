Cruz talks antisemitism, safety in meeting with Colleyville officials, Jewish leaders

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Less than two weeks after a gunman took hostages at a Colleyville synagogue, Sen. Ted Cruz held what he called a “very productive” discussion with city officials and members of the Jewish community about how to address antisemitism and safety concerns at houses of worship across Texas.
The Texas Republican also told the media after Friday’s meeting at Colleyville City Hall, with Mayor Richard Newton at his side, it’s apparent that the state’s Jewish community is still in “shock and mourning.”
“The virulent hatred of Jewish people is wrong, it is evil, it is horrific, it is dangerous and has been used to justify some of the most horrific atrocities this planet has ever seen,” Cruz said.
British national Malik Faisal Akram held four people, including a rabbi, at gunpoint during an 11-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel on Jan. 15 before he was killed by federal law-enforcement agents. Authorities have called the incident “both a hate crime and an act of terrorism.”
Cruz, who attended a Shabbat service at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston to show support after the attack, said he has spoken on the phone with all four hostages, who told him the training they received over the past few years to manage potential threats saved their lives.
Despite the training’s success, Cruz said he was told Friday that many synagogues that have applied for federal funding to use toward security have been denied without clear reason, and he said his team will work to “try to get answers.”
“I intend to work to significantly increase the funding that is available so that more houses of worship are able to receive grants to harden and strengthen their facilities,” he said.
Cruz said there was also a “serious conversation” Friday about how Akram was able to get into the United States.
In a letter Tuesday, 11 Republican senators, including Cruz and his Texas colleague, John Cornyn, pressed the Biden administration to explain why Akram wasn’t on any U.S. watchlist, even though Britain’s counterterrorism service investigated him in 2020.
“I have not (received any answers) as to why he came in, what we know about his criminal record, what we knew about his terrorist ties and his radicalization,” Cruz said. “It is frustrating that the Biden administration is extraordinarily slow in responding to congressional oversight and so we just get crickets chirping.”
The White House has said British officials didn’t share any information that would’ve caused Akram to be added to a no-fly list.
On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas announced that the man who reportedly sold Akram his gun, 32-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, is facing a federal firearm charge. Williams has been convicted of aggravated assault and drug charges in Dallas County and cannot legally possess a firearm.
“Tragically, that is how the vast majority of gun crimes happen: They get their guns illegally from criminals who it is already illegal for them to possess guns,” Cruz said.
Cruz said he has “led the charge for targeting criminals and felons to prevent them from getting firearms,” referencing an amendment he introduced to 2013 gun-control legislation that focused on prosecuting felons and others who illegally purchase firearms.
“I believe the right approach is to target the bad guys — to target felons, to target fugitives, to target terrorists and at the same time, to protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens … protecting their own families,” he said.