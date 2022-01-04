Cruz sees ‘multiple grounds’ to impeach Biden if GOP retakes House

Although Cruz lamented in his podcast that Democrats had, in his view, lowered the bar for impeachment, he offered no qualms about Republicans using the same tool against Biden when they get the chance.

“There are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment,” he said. “Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border — his decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow two million people to come here unimpeded, in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.

“That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others. And because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there’s a real risk that that turnabout will be fair play … whether it’s justified or not.”

Cruz made the comments on the Dec. 31 installment of “The Verdict,” a weekly podcast he started at the outset of Trump’s first impeachment trial two years ago.

That trial ended with guilty votes from 48 senators, including one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney – well short of the two-thirds needed.