Cruz calls Biden’s vow to nominate first Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court “offensive”

Zwarensteyn said Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman affirms a decades-long push to diversify federal courts — a trend that makes judicial rulings more fair as the justices making them will have a better understanding of how the law is lived and its impact on different people. She said an unrepresentative court makeup diminishes public trust in the judiciary.

“As many know, our courts aren’t working for all of us. They seem to benefit — because they often do — the wealthy and powerful and not all of us ...” Zwarensteyn said. “For many, many, many presidential administrations, the calculus of who would be nominated for the Supreme Court unfortunately often excluded Black women and others.”

In the first year of his presidency, Biden placed more judges on federal courts than any president did in their first year since Ronald Reagan, and his choices have been notably diverse.

Democrats will need to uniformly support Biden’s nominee to confirm them in the evenly divided Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris ready to cast a tiebreaking vote in the case of a 50-50 party line vote.