Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

Carlson had used his previous night's show to excoriate Cruz for his “terrorist” comment. Others piled on.

“Shame on Ted Cruz,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a first-term lawmaker and Trump supporter who has peddled numerous conspiracy theories and was recently barred from Twitter for her anti-vaccination comments. She called Cruz’s initial comments “irresponsible” and disrespectful of “MAGA patriots.”

“I’m so done with Ted Cruz,” echoed Trump ally Sebastian Gorka on Twitter.

Cruz, along with other Republican Party leaders, had previously described the events of Jan. 6 as “terrorism” without blowback.

“The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system," Cruz said in a statement released by his office a year ago Friday. “The January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol was a dark moment in our nation’s history, and I fully support the ongoing law enforcement investigations into anyone involved," he said May 28.

As recently as December, in an interview with The Associated Press, Cruz said that on Jan. 6, 2021, "we saw a terrorist attack on the Capitol.”