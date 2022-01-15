Crowds turn out for March for Life in Dallas to celebrate Texas' new abortion law

DALLAS — Snowflakes trickled down as North Texas March for Life participants undaunted by chilly weather finished their procession Saturday morning in downtown Dallas near where Roe vs. Wade was originally filed a half-century ago.

The march, which organizers said drew about 2,900 participants, began after a Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and led to a rally at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse, where the Roe lawsuit originated that ultimately legalized abortion in 1973.

Organizers said ahead of the event that it was important for their movement to show up in Dallas since it’s where Roe vs. Wade originated. The event was co-sponsored by Catholic Pro-Life Community, Texans for Life Coalition, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Diocese of Fort Worth.

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas told the Dallas Morning News that Roe may have started in Dallas, but it’s become a national cause.

“That case, wow, it started here. It just, unfortunately, permeated the nation. So it really doesn’t matter where we are. We really do have to march for the rights of the unborn and ... to be a voice for them,” he said.