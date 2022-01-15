Crowds turn out for March for Life in Dallas to celebrate Texas' new abortion law

DALLAS — Snowflakes trickled down as North Texas March for Life participants undaunted by chilly weather finished their procession Saturday morning in downtown Dallas near where Roe vs. Wade was originally filed a half-century ago.
The march, which organizers said drew about 2,900 participants, began after a Mass at the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe and led to a rally at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse, where the Roe lawsuit originated that ultimately legalized abortion in 1973.
Organizers said ahead of the event that it was important for their movement to show up in Dallas since it’s where Roe vs. Wade originated. The event was co-sponsored by Catholic Pro-Life Community, Texans for Life Coalition, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas and Diocese of Fort Worth.
Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas told the Dallas Morning News that Roe may have started in Dallas, but it’s become a national cause.
“That case, wow, it started here. It just, unfortunately, permeated the nation. So it really doesn’t matter where we are. We really do have to march for the rights of the unborn and ... to be a voice for them,” he said.
Burns pointed out that this year’s march leads up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We’re commemorating a weekend that really remembers Martin Luther King, who on that march in Washington gave such a glorious speech, indicating that he had a dream. Unfortunately, we’re not there yet. And so even with the pro-life movement, we’re not there yet,” Burns said.
Many marchers held signs that opposed legal abortion. One sign read: “Without life there is no choice.” There were no counterprotesters for abortion rights present.
Saturday’s march came on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld Senate Bill 8, a law banning abortions in Texas after about six weeks of pregnancy, but allowed lower courts to proceed with lawsuits.
On Jan. 7, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on a question regarding medical licensing officials. Meanwhile, opponents of abortion are looking forward to an even bigger challenge to abortion access, Dobbs vs. Jackson Health Services, a case that directly challenges Roe vs. Wade. A decision is expected in June.
Since Senate Bill 8 was enacted Sept. 1, abortions have effectively halted in Texas, sending some women across state lines to obtain them, as the Morning News reported in October.
One of Saturday’s speakers, Angie Hammond, who opened a pregnancy resource center in South Dallas in 1988, spoke about her experience helping women in resource centers and maternity homes.
Now Hammond works as a training consultant for the National Christian Housing organization. Hammond said her desire to work in the movement is rooted in her faith.
“Every conceived baby is precious in the eyes of God,” she said.
Another speaker, Sylvia Johnson-Matthews, the founder-executive director of the Houston Pregnancy Help Center, lamented as a Black woman about the 13 million Black babies she says have been aborted since Roe vs. Wade passed.
One marcher, Enid Contreras, 19, said she was marching to show that the movement is diverse.
“I’m out here with my sister and my best friend. Basically just to prove that there are young people that defend life and I guess older values for the liberal lies that we’ve been told, especially as a young Mexican girl,” she said. “Support moms that are going through hard times and women who have gotten abortions just to know that we love them and we are here for life.”
Some speakers celebrated SB 8 as protecting against abortion as well as the recent law passed, Senate Bill 4, which bans the use of medication abortion.