COVID stats from June 25

A 39-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting the mother of his children.
During her almost 50 years in B-CS, Hazen has touched nearly every corner of the community, improving the cities one selfless act at a time.
Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, A&M officials announced Tuesday.
Cornelius had worked at the city since 2017, first as the Parks and Recreation director, then moving up to Parks and Recreation and Facilities director in October 2020.
A Bryan man who made threats to a nurse who works at the Brazos County jail was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week, officials said.
161 cases were active Wednesday, seven fewer than the day before.
Pamela Beachum stood Thursday morning on the shoreline of Lake Mexia and gazed across an inlet while her mother sat in the car with the air conditioning on full blast.
Rudder graduate Keithron Lee has been suspended from the University of Texas football team after being arrested on an assault charge Sunday.
The 10 winning businesses at the annual Bryan Rotary Club Business Performance Awards, representing a range of industries, worked through pandemic-related challenges to sales growth ranging from 24% to 302% over the past three years.
Linda Cornelius the first Texas A&M female student-athlete inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died recently after a battle…