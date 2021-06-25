 Skip to main content
COVID stats from June 25
COVID stats from June 25

  • 0

161

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Friday)

23,846

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Currently hospitalized 10

Recovered 23,425

Deaths 260

Tests performed 271,850

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,100

Recovered 4,094

Active 6

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses allocated 176,390

Doses given 177,959

Fully vaccinated 84,649

