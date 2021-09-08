 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 9
COVID stats for Sept. 9

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,309

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

27,419

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 53

Recovered 25,817

Deaths 293

Tests performed   338,904

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,612

Recovered 4,412

Active 200

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 205,697

Fully vaccinated 97,089

