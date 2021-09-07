 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 8
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,287

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

27,254

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 57

Recovered 25,674

Deaths 293

Tests performed 337,535

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,599

Recovered 4,402

Active 197

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 205,223

Fully vaccinated 96,829

