COVID stats for Sept. 4
COVID stats for Sept. 4

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,261

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

27,009

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 54

Recovered 25,459

Deaths 289

Tests performed 325,952

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,590

Recovered 4,394

Active 196

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 203,961

Fully vaccinated 96,198

