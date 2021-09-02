 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Sept. 3
0 comments

COVID stats for Sept. 3

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,171

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

26,857

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 55

Recovered 25,401

Deaths 285

Tests performed 324,521

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,568

Recovered 4,320

Active 248

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 203,493

Fully vaccinated 95,980

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert