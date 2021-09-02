COVID stats for Sept. 3 Sep 2, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 OUTBREAK1,171ACTIVE CASES(in Brazos County as of Thursday)26,857TOTAL CASESGENERALHospitalized 55Recovered 25,401Deaths 285Tests performed 324,521PROBABLE CASES Total number 4,568Recovered 4,320Active 248COUNTY VACCINATIONSDoses given 203,493Fully vaccinated 95,980 0 comments Tags Vaccination County Stat Immunology Test Dose Death Vaccinate General Hospital Hospitalize Covid Outbreak Medicine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Brazos County reports 10 deaths, 117 new COVID-19 cases Thursday 12 hrs ago Brazos County health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths and 117 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.