COVID stats for Sept. 29
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,676

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

30,906

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 43

Recovered 27,910

Deaths 320

Tests performed 376,778

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,881

Recovered 4,655

Active 226

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 216,830

Fully vaccinated 102,438

