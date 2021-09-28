COVID stats for Sept. 28
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb to record highs on Wednesday as health officials reported 391 new case…
Robert Cessna grades the Aggies' performance in Saturday's loss to the Razorbacks.
Brazos County health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
A former Brenham High School coach was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for having a relationship with a student.
A College Station High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a terroristic threat, authorities said.
A statue of Matthew Gaines will be unveiled and dedicated on Texas A&M’s campus at 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
ARLINGTON — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher called his team’s performance last week “average,” while running back Isaiah Spille…