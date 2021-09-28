 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 28
COVID stats for Sept. 28

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,388

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

30,460

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 50

Recovered 27,752

Deaths 320

Tests performed 375,763

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,878

Recovered 4,624

Active 254

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 214,225

Fully vaccinated 102,050

