COVID stats for Sept. 25
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,341 ACTIVE CASES (in Brazos County as of Friday)

30,241 TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 52

Recovered 27,584

Deaths 316

Tests performed 371,885

PROBABLE CASES Total number 4,846

Recovered 4,624

Active 222

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 213,797

Fully vaccinated 101,759

