COVID stats for Sept. 24
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,374

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

30,097

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 46

Recovered 27,411

Deaths 312

Tests performed 370,286

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,844

Recovered 4,618

Active 226

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 213,336

Fully vaccinated 101,456

