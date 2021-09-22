 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 23
COVID stats for Sept. 23

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,436

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

29,855

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 45

Recovered 27,107

Deaths 312

Tests performed 368,915

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,841

Recovered 4,612

Active 229

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 212,408

Fully vaccinated 100,904

