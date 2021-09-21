 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 22
COVID stats for Sept. 22

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,210

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

29,464

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 51

Recovered 26,945

Deaths 309

Tests performed 368,338

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,745

Recovered 4,599

Active 146

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 212,408

Fully vaccinated 100,904

