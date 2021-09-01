 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Sept. 2
0 comments

COVID stats for Sept. 2

  • 0

1,176

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Wednesday)

26,740

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 55

Recovered 25,289

Deaths 275

Tests performed 320,661

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,561

Recovered 4,313

Active 248

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 203,156

Fully vaccinated 95,824

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert