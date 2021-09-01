COVID stats for Sept. 2 Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1,176ACTIVE CASES(in Brazos Countyas of Wednesday)26,740TOTAL CASESGENERALHospitalized 55Recovered 25,289Deaths 275Tests performed 320,661PROBABLE CASESTotal number 4,561 Recovered 4,313Active 248COUNTY VACCINATIONSDoses given 203,156Fully vaccinated 95,824 0 comments Tags Vaccination County Stat Immunology Test Dose Death Vaccinate General Hospital Hospitalize Covid Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Brazos County reports 130 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday 11 hrs ago Brazos County health officials confirmed 130 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.