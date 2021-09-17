 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Sept. 18
0 comments

COVID stats for Sept. 18

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,858

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

28,867

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 49

Recovered 26,554

Deaths 308

Tests performed 361,613

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,670

Recovered 4,590

Active 80

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 210,699

Fully vaccinated 98,863

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert