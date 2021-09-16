 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 17
COVID stats for Sept. 17

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,806

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

28,663

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 49

Recovered 26,554

Deaths 303

Tests performed 359,478

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,663

Recovered 4,568

Active 95

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 208,894

Fully vaccinated 98,842

