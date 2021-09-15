 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 16
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,678

ACTIVE CASES (in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

28,418

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 48

Recovered 26,438

Deaths 302

Tests performed 357,812

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,655

Recovered 4,561

Active 94

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 208,493

Fully vaccinated 98,581

