COVID stats for Sept. 16
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to…
Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sa…
DENVER — Down four points with time ticking in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Spiller said he delivered the obvious message to Texas A&M’s sta…
A 24-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to seven years in prison this week after pleading guilty to two counts of assault family violence with a…
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Tex…
Texas A&M kicks off against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the FOX. Here's how you can get the game:
OFFENSE: D
Brazos County health officials reported three new virus-related deaths and 177 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.