COVID stats for Sept. 14 Sep 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 OUTBREAK1,589ACTIVE CASES(in Brazos County as of Monday)28,072TOTAL CASESGENERALHospitalized 49Recovered 26,182Deaths 301Tests performed 353,888PROBABLE CASES Total number 4,624Recovered 4,514Active 110COUNTY VACCINATIONSDoses given 207,631Fully vaccinated 98,137 0 comments Tags Vaccination County Stat Immunology Test Dose Death Vaccinate General Hospital Hospitalize Covid Outbreak Medicine Sept. 11 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Brazos County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 172 new cases Monday 10 hrs ago A man in his 50s is the latest Brazos County resident to die from COVID-19, health officials reported Monday.