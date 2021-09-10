 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Sept. 11
0 comments

COVID stats for Sept. 11

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,543

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

27,900

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 51

Recovered 26,057

Deaths 300

Tests performed 345,134

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,624

Recovered 4,471

Active 153

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 206,504

Fully vaccinated 97,516

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert