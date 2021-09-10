COVID stats for Sept. 11 Sep 10, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 OUTBREAK1,543ACTIVE CASES(in Brazos County as of Friday)27,900TOTAL CASESGENERALHospitalized 51Recovered 26,057Deaths 300Tests performed 345,134PROBABLE CASES Total number 4,624Recovered 4,471Active 153COUNTY VACCINATIONSDoses given 206,504Fully vaccinated 97,516 0 comments Tags Vaccination County Stat Immunology Test Dose Death Vaccinate General Hospital Hospitalize Covid Outbreak Medicine Sept. 11 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 177 new COVID-19 cases Friday 8 hrs ago Brazos County health officials reported three new virus-related deaths and 177 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.