COVID stats for Sept. 10 Sep 9, 2021

COVID-19 OUTBREAK
1,509 ACTIVE CASES (in Brazos County as of Thursday)
27,723 TOTAL CASES

GENERAL
Hospitalized 49
Recovered 25,916
Deaths 297
Tests performed 341,818

PROBABLE CASES
Total number 4,618
Recovered 4,463
Active 155

COUNTY VACCINATIONS
Doses given 206,131
Fully vaccinated 97,331