 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Sept. 10
0 comments

COVID stats for Sept. 10

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,509

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

27,723

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 49

Recovered 25,916

Deaths 297

Tests performed 341,818

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,618

Recovered 4,463

Active 155

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 206,131

Fully vaccinated 97,331

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert