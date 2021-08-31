COVID stats for Sept. 1 Aug 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1,121ACTIVE CASES(in Brazos Countyas of Tuesday)26,610TOTAL CASESGENERALHospitalized 53Recovered 25,214Deaths 275Tests performed 315,490PROBABLE CASESTotal number 4,527 Recovered 4,313Active 214COUNTY VACCINATIONSDoses given 202,657Fully vaccinated 95,562 0 comments Tags Vaccination County Stat Immunology Test Dose Death Vaccinate General Hospital Hospitalize Covid Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Brazos County reports 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday 9 hrs ago Brazos County health officials reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.