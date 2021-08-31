 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Sept. 1
1,121

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Tuesday)

26,610

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 53

Recovered 25,214

Deaths 275

Tests performed 315,490

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 4,527

Recovered 4,313

Active 214

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 202,657

Fully vaccinated 95,562

