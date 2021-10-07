 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Oct. 8
0 comments

COVID stats for Oct. 8

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,398

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Thursday)

32,495

TOTAL CASES GENERAL

Hospitalized   30

Recovered   29,763

Deaths   334

Tests performed   385,318

PROBABLE CASES

Total number   5,412

Recovered   4,841

Active   571

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given   220,241

Fully vaccinated   104,277

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert