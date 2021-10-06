 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Oct. 7
0 comments

COVID stats for Oct. 7

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,603

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Wednesday)

32,458

TOTAL CASES GENERAL

Hospitalized   30

Recovered   29,521

Deaths   334

Tests performed   384,106

PROBABLE CASES

Total number   5,412

Recovered   4,841

Active   571

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given   219,520

Fully vaccinated   103,895

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert