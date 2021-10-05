 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 6
COVID stats for Oct. 6

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,676

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County

as of Tuesday)

32,140

TOTAL CASES GENERAL

Hospitalized   30

Recovered   29,130

Deaths   334

Tests performed   383,678

PROBABLE CASES

Total number   5,401

Recovered   4,745

Active   656

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given   219,083

Fully vaccinated   103,636

