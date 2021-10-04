 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 5
COVID stats for Oct. 5

COVID stats

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,734

ACTIVE CASES (in Brazos County as of Monday)

31,968

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 33

Recovered 28,994

Deaths 334

Tests performed 382,989

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,308

Recovered 4,727

Active 581

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 218,906

Fully vaccinated 103,550

