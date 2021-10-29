 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 30
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

218

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

33,005

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 7

Recovered 32,395

Deaths 354

Tests performed 401,906

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,621

Recovered 5,555

Active 66

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 227,775

Fully vaccinated 106,979

