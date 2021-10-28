 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 29
COVID stats for Oct. 29

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

241

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

32,990

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 7

Recovered 32,395

Deaths 354

Tests performed 401,047

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,619

Recovered 5,533

Active 86

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 226,519

Fully vaccinated 106,712

