COVID stats for Oct. 28
COVID stats for Oct. 28

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

288

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

32,974

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 6

Recovered 32,332

Deaths 354

Tests performed 400,370

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,615

Recovered 5,497

Active 118

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 225,835

Fully vaccinated 106,610

