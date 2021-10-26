 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 27
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

305

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

32,945

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 7

Recovered 32,286

Deaths 354

Tests performed 399,954

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,608

Recovered 5,487

Active 121

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 225,440

Fully vaccinated 106,541

