COVID stats for Oct. 23
COVID stats for Oct. 23

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

358

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

32,924

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 12

Recovered 32,216

Deaths 350

Tests performed 397,047

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,594

Recovered 5,467

Active 127

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 224,490

Fully vaccinated 106,268

