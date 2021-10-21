 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 22
COVID stats for Oct. 22

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

378

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

32,873

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 11

Recovered 32,145

Deaths 350

Tests performed 396,137

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,582

Recovered 5,450

Active 132

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 224,295

Fully vaccinated 106,181

