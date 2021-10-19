COVID stats for Oct. 20
A 22-year-old College Station woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on multiple charges after two men reported she attempte…
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend.
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN at halftime of the No. 21 Aggies’ 35-14 win over Missouri that his team left …
Peter L. Scamardo II has compiled history from his family’s time as farmers near Mumford into a novel titled The Boys in the Brazos River Bott…
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
Gessner Engineering held an open house Friday for clients and community members to see the renovated space that had previously educated studen…