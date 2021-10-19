 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 20
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

702

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

32,842

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 11

Recovered 31,790

Deaths 350

Tests performed 394,882

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,573

Recovered 5,401

Active 172

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 223,657

Fully vaccinated 105,853

