COVID stats for Oct. 2
COVID stats for Oct. 2

COVID stats

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,963

ACTIVE CASES (in Brazos County as of Friday)

31,839

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 39

Recovered 28,533

Deaths 334

Tests performed 380,196

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,177

Recovered 4,663

Active 514

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 217,560

Fully vaccinated 102,829

