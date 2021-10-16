 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Oct. 15
0 comments

COVID stats for Oct. 15

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

957

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

32,787

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 17

Recovered 31,480

Deaths 350

Tests performed 391,889

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,555

Recovered 5,177

Active 378

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 222,712

Fully vaccinated 105,407

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert