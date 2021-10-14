 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Oct. 14
COVID stats for Oct. 14

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

1,112

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

32,749

TOTAL CASES GENERAL

Hospitalized 22

Recovered 31,287

Deaths 350

Tests performed 390,898

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,533

Recovered 5,044

Active 489

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 222,334

Fully vaccinated 105,259

