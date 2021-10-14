COVID stats for Oct. 14
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…