COVID stats for Oct. 1
COVID stats for Oct. 1

COVID stats

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

2,974

ACTIVE CASES (in Brazos County as of Thursday)

31,637

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 42

Recovered 28,337

Deaths 326

Tests performed 379,089

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,044

Recovered 4,662

Active 382

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 217,282

Fully vaccinated 102,682

