COVID stats for Nov. 6
COVID stats for Nov. 6

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

123

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Friday)

33,047

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized    3

Recovered     32,565

Deaths       359

Tests performed  405,917

PROBABLE CASES

Total number   5,640

Recovered    5,594

Active    46

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given    230,944

Fully vaccinated    107,605

