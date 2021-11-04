 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 5
COVID stats for Nov. 5

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

161

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Thursday)

33,034

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,514

Deaths 359

Tests performed 405,040

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,636

Recovered 5,582

Active 54

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 230,536

Fully vaccinated 107,521

