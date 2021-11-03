COVID stats for Nov. 4

 Skip to main content
COVID-19 OUTBREAK

162

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,025

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 4

Recovered 32,504

Deaths 359

Tests performed 404,442

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,635

Recovered 5,581

Active 54

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 230,008

Fully vaccinated 107,418

