 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Nov. 3
0 comments

COVID stats for Nov. 3

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

171

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Tuesday)

33,013

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 7

Recovered 32,483

Deaths 359

Tests performed 404,196

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,632

Recovered 5,573

Active 59

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 230,008

Fully vaccinated 107,418

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert