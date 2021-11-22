 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID stats for Nov. 23
0 comments

COVID stats for Nov. 23

  • 0

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

219

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Monday)

33,277

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 2

Recovered 32,695

Deaths 363

Tests performed 414,997

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,677

Recovered 5,641

Active 36

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 240,454

Fully vaccinated 109,109

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert