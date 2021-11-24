COVID stats for Nov. 23 (copy)

 Skip to main content
COVID stats for Nov. 23
COVID stats for Nov. 23

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

222

ACTIVE CASES

(in Brazos County as of Wednesday)

33,326

TOTAL CASES

GENERAL

Hospitalized 3

Recovered 32,740

Deaths 364

Tests performed 416,369

PROBABLE CASES

Total number 5,700

Recovered 5,647

Active 53

COUNTY VACCINATIONS

Doses given 242,234

Fully vaccinated 109,319

